Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

MSFT stock opened at $425.40 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 36,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

