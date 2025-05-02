Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Udemy has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.60.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.19 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404,450. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,079.28. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock worth $952,186. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 558.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Udemy by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

