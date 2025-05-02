Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $425.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

