XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPO has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO by 472.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,677,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in XPO by 36.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

