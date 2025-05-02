TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

