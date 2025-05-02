Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $425.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.18 and a 200-day moving average of $411.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

