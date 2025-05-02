4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,787,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.90.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

