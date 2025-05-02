4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,400,000 after buying an additional 1,696,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

