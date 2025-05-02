4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Takes $592,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $342.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.