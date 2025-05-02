4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

ELF opened at $62.21 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.