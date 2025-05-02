24,112 Shares in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Bought by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.74. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

