4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,361 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,577 shares of company stock worth $9,109,255 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $350.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $250.97 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

