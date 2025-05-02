4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.27.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

