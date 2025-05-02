The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 20,413 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $35,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.20.

Shares of BIO opened at $240.28 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.38 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.75 and its 200 day moving average is $305.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

