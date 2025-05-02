The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 30,883 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.20% of Progress Software worth $33,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,613 shares of company stock worth $1,107,403. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.