The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.73 Million Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.85% of Coastal Financial worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

CCB stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

