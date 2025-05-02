The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $352.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.64 and its 200 day moving average is $335.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

