The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adeia were worth $30,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Adeia by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.36 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

