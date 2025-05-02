International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Paper were worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 205,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 85,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 70,217 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in International Paper by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,284,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 3.8 %

IP stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.