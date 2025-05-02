The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2,489.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $32,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,866,000 after purchasing an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after buying an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 426,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after buying an additional 543,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,654 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

View Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

