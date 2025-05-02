The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,281 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MPC opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $184.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

