The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $28,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 539,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 145,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 92,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.50.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

