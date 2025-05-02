1,462,498 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,462,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOBO. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

South Bow stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

SOBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

