Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 17,864 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.65. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

