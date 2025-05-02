Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,751 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

