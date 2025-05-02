Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $271.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

