Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.52 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.