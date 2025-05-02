Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $199.91 and a one year high of $226.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.