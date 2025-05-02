W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

