Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 936.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 133,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 120,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,099 shares of company stock worth $247,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

