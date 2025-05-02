Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 553 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
