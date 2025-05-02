Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

