Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 71.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after buying an additional 273,237 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.44 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

