Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 4,341 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Corteva by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,764,000 after buying an additional 288,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

