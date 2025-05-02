Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $281,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.