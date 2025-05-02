Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.69. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

