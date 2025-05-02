HC Wainwright Predicts Strategy’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Strategy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the software maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Strategy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.75.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $381.60 on Friday. Strategy has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.55.

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.33, for a total value of $1,132,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,690.10. The trade was a 38.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares valued at $12,535,866. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

