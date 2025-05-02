Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

