Q2 Earnings Forecast for CATY Issued By DA Davidson

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,426,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,471,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,371,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

