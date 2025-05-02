Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5.19 ($0.07), with a volume of 271,224 shares.

Kromek Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.69.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

