What is William Blair’s Forecast for Vita Coco Q2 Earnings?

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COCO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 29.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,006,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $810,816.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,081.14. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

