PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $8.59. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 64,497 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 123,183 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

