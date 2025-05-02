PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $8.59. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 64,497 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Deep-Sea Mining Announcement Send Traders to Rio Tinto Stock
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Biotech Giants Gaining From U.S. Sales and Policy Shifts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Waste Management Stock: Tariff Proof, But Overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.