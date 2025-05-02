Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $8.83. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 454,266 shares traded.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 10.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.71 million.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
