Q2 EPS Forecast for Wolverine World Wide Reduced by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 998,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.