Q2 EPS Forecast for Wolverine World Wide Reduced by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Wolverine World Wide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.74.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 998,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
