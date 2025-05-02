Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as low as C$10.67. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 78,639 shares traded.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$12.78 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.
