Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as low as C$10.67. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 78,639 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$12.78 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

The firm has a market cap of C$511.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.93.

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.