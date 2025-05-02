abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Releases Earnings Results

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11.25) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.08) on Friday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.29.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Property Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.