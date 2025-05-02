abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:APIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11.25) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.08) on Friday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.29.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.