abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Releases Earnings Results

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11.25) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.
abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.08) on Friday. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.29.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Property Income Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Top 3 Stock Picks at the World’s Greatest Hedge Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Holdings Ahead of Next 13F Filing
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Deep-Sea Mining Announcement Send Traders to Rio Tinto Stock
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.