Barclays (LON:BARC) Issues Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%.

Barclays Price Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 294.45 ($3.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 196.44 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 316 ($4.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.65) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.92) to GBX 410 ($5.45) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.37).

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In related news, insider Robert Berry bought 3,028 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,827.18). Also, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.88), for a total value of £542,717.04 ($721,027.02). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

