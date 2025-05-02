Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Posts Earnings Results

Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CHF opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.16. Chesterfield Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.32.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chesterfield Resources
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Top 3 Stock Picks at the World’s Greatest Hedge Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Holdings Ahead of Next 13F Filing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Deep-Sea Mining Announcement Send Traders to Rio Tinto Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.