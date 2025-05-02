Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Posts Earnings Results

Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHF opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.16. Chesterfield Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.32.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

