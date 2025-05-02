Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Issues Earnings Results

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 1.81%.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance
AEET opened at GBX 67 ($0.89) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.92). The firm has a market cap of £52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.05.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
