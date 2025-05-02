Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Issues Earnings Results

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 1.81%.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance

AEET opened at GBX 67 ($0.89) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.92). The firm has a market cap of £52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.05.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

