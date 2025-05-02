Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.74 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,375,532.04. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock worth $43,113,200. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

